EU Commissioner Pledges Support for Tunisia in Bailout Talks With IMF - Reports

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has pledged the European Union's full backing for Tunisia as it seeks to secure a $1.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, Tunisian media reported.

Gentiloni said, during a working visit on Monday to Tunisia's capital, Tunis, that the EU would stand with the cash-strapped North African nation, according to Tunisian broadcaster Nessma, even as its bailout talks with the IMF remain deadlocked over reforms.

The former Italian foreign minister said on social media that he had raised economic cooperation and migration challenges during meetings with President Kais Saied, Prime Minister Najla Bouden and the Tunisian central bank governor.

The United Nations estimate that thousands made perilous journeys across the Mediterranean last year in the hope of reaching Europe. Many of those fleeing war and poverty in Africa see Tunisia as a springboard to Italy. Tunisian coast guards said dozens of would-be migrants lose their lives at sea every day.