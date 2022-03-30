EU Commissioner Praises Potential of Solar Energy in Phasing Out Fossil Fuels

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson predicted on Wednesday that solar energy will play a significant part in doing away with the use of fossil fuels in the European Union.

"The #SolarWeek continues with a great discussion with solar CEOs. Phasing out fossils means taking action in every sector & #renewables need to pick up the production. #Solar is going to play a huge role & the upcoming #EU Solar Strategy will be our compass going forward," Simson tweeted.

The EU is working to diversify its energy sources, including renewables such as solar energy. In 2019, the Commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, which aims to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy.

The issue has become even more salient amid the crisis in Ukraine, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying that the EU is determined to stop its dependence on Russian gas, which Moscow allegedly uses as a political instrument.