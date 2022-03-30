UrduPoint.com

EU Commissioner Praises Potential Of Solar Energy In Phasing Out Fossil Fuels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 08:15 PM

EU Commissioner Praises Potential of Solar Energy in Phasing Out Fossil Fuels

EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson predicted on Wednesday that solar energy will play a significant part in doing away with the use of fossil fuels in the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson predicted on Wednesday that solar energy will play a significant part in doing away with the use of fossil fuels in the European Union.

"The #SolarWeek continues with a great discussion with solar CEOs. Phasing out fossils means taking action in every sector & #renewables need to pick up the production. #Solar is going to play a huge role & the upcoming #EU Solar Strategy will be our compass going forward," Simson tweeted.

The EU is working to diversify its energy sources, including renewables such as solar energy. In 2019, the Commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, which aims to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy.

The issue has become even more salient amid the crisis in Ukraine, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying that the EU is determined to stop its dependence on Russian gas, which Moscow allegedly uses as a political instrument.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Gas 2019

Recent Stories

Temperature to rise 08-10 degrees above normal in ..

Temperature to rise 08-10 degrees above normal in central, southern parts:PMD

12 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes a virtual session on Palestine ..

COMSTECH organizes a virtual session on Palestine programme

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner,DC visits scientific,cultural exhibit ..

Commissioner,DC visits scientific,cultural exhibition

12 minutes ago
 Court grants physical remand of chairman Jammu Kas ..

Court grants physical remand of chairman Jammu Kashmir Housing Society

12 minutes ago
 Ryabkov Calls Russophobia in Western Countries 'Di ..

Ryabkov Calls Russophobia in Western Countries 'Disgusting'

12 minutes ago
 'Shining object' linked to UN helicopter crash in ..

'Shining object' linked to UN helicopter crash in DR Congo

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.