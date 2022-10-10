UrduPoint.com

EU Commissioner Reynders Says Had To Go Down To Shelter Due To Air Alert In Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 01:20 PM

EU Commissioner Reynders Says Had to Go Down to Shelter Due to Air Alert in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, who is currently in Kiev, said on Monday that he had to go down to a shelter due to air alarm in the Ukrainian capital.

"A series of explosions (occurred) in downtown Kiev this morning. Thanks to the security personnel's prompt reaction, my team and I were quickly moved to the basement of the hotel.

We are safe and waiting for the development of the situation," Reynders tweeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that air sirens are working non-stop throughout Ukraine on Monday after blasts were reported in Kiev and other cities in the country's west. Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Ukrainian minister of internal affairs, said that five people were killed and 12 injured in a series of explosions in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine Hotel Kiev

Recent Stories

Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawa ..

Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

13 minutes ago
 ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana ..

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana Sanaullah rejected

56 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

1 hour ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

1 hour ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.