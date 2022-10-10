EU Commissioner Reynders Says Had to Go Down to Shelter Due to Air Alert in Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, who is currently in Kiev, said on Monday that he had to go down to a shelter due to air alarm in the Ukrainian capital.

"A series of explosions (occurred) in downtown Kiev this morning. Thanks to the security personnel's prompt reaction, my team and I were quickly moved to the basement of the hotel.

We are safe and waiting for the development of the situation," Reynders tweeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that air sirens are working non-stop throughout Ukraine on Monday after blasts were reported in Kiev and other cities in the country's west. Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Ukrainian minister of internal affairs, said that five people were killed and 12 injured in a series of explosions in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.