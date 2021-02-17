EU Commissioner Says AstraZeneca Production Capacity in Belgium Up 'Roughly 50 Percent'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The production capacity of the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company in Belgium is up roughly 50 percent, inspiring optimism regarding its ability to produce the necessary volume of the coronavirus vaccine, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Wednesday.

"They have a very important factory here in Belgium. I visited this factory myself last week ... and the yield, in other words, the capacity to produce the right number of doses, is drastically increasing from what it was before I came, and now, for the new batches, it's an improvement of roughly 50 percent, and that's why we're more secure on the fact that AstraZeneca is catching up," Breton said at a briefing.