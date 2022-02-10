UrduPoint.com

EU Commissioner Says Frontex Ready To Assist Senegal In Tackling Security Issues In Sahel

Published February 10, 2022

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Thursday that the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex is ready to provide Senegal assistance in tackling migrant and security issues in the African region of Sahel

"Important discussions with Senegalese Minister of Armed Forces Sidiki Kaba to deepen @UEauSenegal partnership on migration + security, esp. in context of deteriorating situation in the Sahel. We can build on successful GAR-SI operations. @Frontex ready to step up support," Johansson posted on Twitter.

Johansson said that further cooperation between the European Union and Senegal can be built on Rapid Action Groups - Monitoring and Intervention in the Sahel (GAR-SI) operations, established by the European Union in 2016 in order to improve the effectiveness of national security forces in ensuring greater control of the territory and borders in the region.

The Sahel, a region adjacent to North Africa, covers the nations of Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Sudan, South Sudan, and Eritrea. The region has been riven by violence for years, resulting in migration and displacement of local population, security issues and increased extremist activities, impairing stability in the region.

