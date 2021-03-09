EU Commissioner Says Russia to Need Help From Bloc in Sputnik V Vaccine Production

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia will likely need assistance from the European Union in the future in terms of production capacities for manufacturing its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Monday

"Russia is having great difficulty manufacturing its vaccine and therefore will come to us to be able to ensure that our factories can manufacture it. Of course, we will certainly have to help the Russians, like others, but for the moment the priority lies in that our factories can turn on European vaccines," Breton told the France 2 broadcaster.

The official specified that at the moment the bloc's industrial capacities were reserved for the production of vaccines from AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

The latter's vaccine is expected to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) later this week, the commissioner said.

The EMA has recently announced starting a rolling review of the Russian vaccine to test its compliance with EU standards for effectiveness, safety and quality. In early February, the prestigious Lancet medical magazine published a study, confirming the vaccine efficacy at 91.6 percent.

According to Breton, the European regulator's rolling review of Sputnik V will take several months before a verdict can be expected.