EU Commissioner Says Sputnik V Vaccine Submitted for 'Scientific Advice', Not Approval

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine had paperwork submitted for "scientific advice" in the bloc, but not "conditional marketing authorization" yet, European Commissioner for Health and food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, said Wednesday.

"The Russian vaccine, Sputnik, has not applied to the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorization.

They have sent for scientific advice but not for conditional marketing authorization," Kyriakides told a press conference.

On February 10, the EMA said in a press release that Russia's vaccine received scientific advice, but the agency did not have an application "for a rolling review or a marketing authorisation."

The Russian Direct Investment Fund said on February 9 that it had submitted an application to have the vaccine registered in the EU and "started presenting information to the EMA through the rolling review procedure."