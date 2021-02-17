UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commissioner Says Sputnik V Vaccine Submitted For 'Scientific Advice', Not Approval

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

EU Commissioner Says Sputnik V Vaccine Submitted for 'Scientific Advice', Not Approval

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine had paperwork submitted for "scientific advice" in the bloc, but not "conditional marketing authorization" yet, European Commissioner for Health and food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, said Wednesday.

"The Russian vaccine, Sputnik, has not applied to the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorization.

They have sent for scientific advice but not for conditional marketing authorization," Kyriakides told a press conference.

On February 10, the EMA said in a press release that Russia's vaccine received scientific advice, but the agency did not have an application "for a rolling review or a marketing authorisation."

The Russian Direct Investment Fund said on February 9 that it had submitted an application to have the vaccine registered in the EU and "started presenting information to the EMA through the rolling review procedure."

Related Topics

Russia February Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

19 minutes ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

52 minutes ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

1 hour ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

1 hour ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.