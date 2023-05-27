UrduPoint.com

EU Commissioner Says Twitter Quitting Bloc's Voluntary Pact Against Disinformation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

EU Commissioner Says Twitter Quitting Bloc's Voluntary Pact Against Disinformation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Twitter is leaving the European Union's Code of Practice against disinformation, for a short period until obligations reemerge under a new law, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton has announced.

"Twitter leaves EU voluntary Code of Practice against disinformation. But obligations remain. You can run but you can't hide. Beyond voluntary commitments, fighting disinformation will be legal obligation under #DSA (Digital Services Act) as of August 25. Our teams will be ready for enforcement," Breton tweeted on Friday.

Last February, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed concerns that Twitter's policy under its new owner, Elon Musk, would harm efforts to counter disinformation and manipulations since the platform removed free access to its application programming interfaces, among other things.

In October 2018, at the proposal of the European Commission, large IT companies such as Google, microsoft and Twitter signed the EU Code of Practice against disinformation, which outlines commitments and specific measures the signatories vow to undertake to combat disinformation on the internet.

Last year, the EU adopted the Digital Services Act, providing a legal framework aimed at adressing the issue of illegal content on social media and other platforms. Online platforms and search engines have to comply with the act four months after they are officially listed as such by the European Commission. Last month, the commission issued a first list with the companies affected by the new legislation.

Related Topics

Internet Google Social Media Twitter European Union Elon Musk February August October 2018 Market

Recent Stories

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

19 minutes ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

20 minutes ago
 Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

49 minutes ago
 Global investment in clean energy is on course to ..

Global investment in clean energy is on course to rise to USD 1.7 trillion in 20 ..

50 minutes ago
 Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

50 minutes ago
 Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unveils Spanish Langua ..

Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unveils Spanish Language Center

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.