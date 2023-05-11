UrduPoint.com

EU Commissioner To Discuss Combating Arms Smuggling With Ukraine's Minister In Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 09:44 PM

EU Commissioner to Discuss Combating Arms Smuggling With Ukraine's Minister in Kiev

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Thursday that she will be paying a visit to Kiev to discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union in security, including in fighting firearms smuggling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Thursday that she will be paying a visit to Kiev to discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union in security, including in fighting firearms smuggling.

Johansson wrote on Twitter that "successful work to prevent firearms trafficking" is on the agenda of her visit, during which she will meet with Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Other topics will include police cooperation, the investigations of Russia's alleged war crimes, as well as Ukraine's de-mining efforts.

In April, US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh reported that countries in the West were aware of the fact that some of the weapons sent to Ukraine have been ending up in illicit markets, but their media were deliberately silent about it.

Russia has also been vocal that it has reasons to fear that a part of military aid to Ukraine may end up on the black market.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past several months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Russia Interior Minister Twitter European Union Visit Seymour Kiev February April May Market Media From

Recent Stories

EU Risks Harming Foreign Ties by Extending Russia ..

EU Risks Harming Foreign Ties by Extending Russia Sanctions to Third Parties - E ..

1 minute ago
 Trudeau Approves Alberta's Request for Military As ..

Trudeau Approves Alberta's Request for Military Assistance in Fighting Ongoing W ..

1 minute ago
 US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1 Year Highs, Raising ..

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1 Year Highs, Raising Chance for Fed Rate Pause

3 minutes ago
 IMF Says Grain Deal Important Way to Provide Food ..

IMF Says Grain Deal Important Way to Provide Food to Global Economy

3 minutes ago
 US to Get First Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer With ..

US to Get First Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer With Anti-Air Warfare Capability S ..

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets down as traders weigh inflation, rat ..

Stock markets down as traders weigh inflation, rate hikes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.