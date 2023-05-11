(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Thursday that she will be paying a visit to Kiev to discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union in security, including in fighting firearms smuggling.

Johansson wrote on Twitter that "successful work to prevent firearms trafficking" is on the agenda of her visit, during which she will meet with Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Other topics will include police cooperation, the investigations of Russia's alleged war crimes, as well as Ukraine's de-mining efforts.

In April, US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh reported that countries in the West were aware of the fact that some of the weapons sent to Ukraine have been ending up in illicit markets, but their media were deliberately silent about it.

Russia has also been vocal that it has reasons to fear that a part of military aid to Ukraine may end up on the black market.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past several months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets.