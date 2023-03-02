EU Commissioner to Visit Moldova to Discuss Rule of Law Reforms on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders will meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and other high-ranking officials to discuss rule of law reforms during a visit to Chisinau on Thursday.

Apart from Sandu, Reynders will also hold talks with newly appointed Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean and Justice Minister Veronica Mihailov-Moraru. The officials are expected to discuss the country's efforts to improve judicial cooperation, training and strengthen the rule of law in the framework of Moldova's candidate status for EU membership.

The commissioner is expected to meet representatives of various civil society organizations working in Moldova as well.