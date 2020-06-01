UrduPoint.com
EU Commissioner Urges Italy To Turn To Bailout Fund - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:48 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni urged Italy on Monday to drop its opposition to borrowing from the eurozone's bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), media said.

ESM handouts usually come with economic strings attached, but austerity-wary Italy has called for the unconditional use of ESM cash.

Gentiloni assured Rome that taking an ESM loan would be "particularly advantageous" for the country, which pays a high-risk premium to money markets, according to the ANSA news agency.

Italy hopes to get some 173 billion Euros ($193 billion) from the EU's 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund, which is still being discussed.

Gentiloni, who is Italy's former prime minister, said the talks to finalize it would be tough in light of opposition from northern European countries but promised this would change little about the project.

