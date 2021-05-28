UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Committed To 5 Principles On Russia, They Are Not In Line With Mutual Interests - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:30 AM

EU Committed to 5 Principles on Russia, They Are Not in Line With Mutual Interests - Envoy

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The European Union is still committed to the five principles in relations with Russia, but these principles are not in line with the mutual interests and do not take into account the actual developments, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told Sputnik.

"What we read in the official statements of the recent EU Council Summit demonstrates that the EU is still committed to notorious 'five principles' in relations with Russia.

Today, they are obviously not in line with the mutual interest and do not take into account the current developments," Chizhov said.

In 2016, EU foreign ministers agreed on five key principles of building further relations with Russia: full implementation of the Minsk agreements; closer ties with Russia's former Soviet neighbors; strengthening EU resilience to Russian threats; selective engagement with Russia on certain issues such as counter-terrorism; and support for people-to-people contacts.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Minsk Vladimir Putin 2016

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

8 hours ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

9 hours ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

9 hours ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

8 hours ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.