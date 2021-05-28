EU Committed to 5 Principles on Russia, They Are Not in Line With Mutual Interests - Envoy

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The European Union is still committed to the five principles in relations with Russia, but these principles are not in line with the mutual interests and do not take into account the actual developments, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told Sputnik.

"What we read in the official statements of the recent EU Council Summit demonstrates that the EU is still committed to notorious 'five principles' in relations with Russia.

Today, they are obviously not in line with the mutual interest and do not take into account the current developments," Chizhov said.

In 2016, EU foreign ministers agreed on five key principles of building further relations with Russia: full implementation of the Minsk agreements; closer ties with Russia's former Soviet neighbors; strengthening EU resilience to Russian threats; selective engagement with Russia on certain issues such as counter-terrorism; and support for people-to-people contacts.