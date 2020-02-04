EU Committed to Finding Solutions to Keep JCPOA Alive - Foreign Policy Chief

The European Union is committed to keeping the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) alive, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday, adding that both the EU and Iran will need to compromise in order to salvage the nuclear agreement

Borrell's comments came at the end of a two-day working visit to Tehran, which included meetings with President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iranian parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani.

"Our will is not to start a process that ends the JCPOA, but that keeps it alive," Borrell said in response to a journalist's question.

The so-called E3 countries (France, Germany and the United Kingdom) announced in a joint statement on January 14 that they would trigger a dispute resolution mechanism in the JCPOA after Iran announced the rollback of its commitments following the US killing of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

The EU's top diplomat stated that enacting the dispute resolution mechanism is a ploy to buy the deal's signatories more time in order to secure compliance.

Borrell indicated that compromises would be required on both sides in order to save the nuclear deal. Iran has stated that it will resume its JCPOA commitments once US sanctions are lifted.

"We expect some positive steps on the nuclear side and Iranians expect some positive aspects on the economic side. That is what we are going to try to deal with in the next weeks," Borrell remarked.

Tehran will also continue to allow International Atomic Energy Agency observers to monitor Iran's nuclear development, Borrell stated.

The JCPOA requires Iranian authorities to scale back the country's nuclear development and allow inspectors to monitor its nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief. In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed economic sanctions on Iran.