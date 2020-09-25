EU Committed to Reaching Greater Reciprocity, Fairer Competition With China - Michel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The European Union is planning to adjust its relations with China to reach greater reciprocity and fairer competition, President of the European Council Charles Michel said of Friday to the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

In his speech, Michel noted the differences in the political and economic foundations between the two sides and stressed the EU's commitment to the cause of human rights, specifically mentioning the situation with Uyghurs and in Hong Kong, which raise criticism in the West.

"China is a crucial partner in addressing common challenges, such as global warning, COVID-19 or debt relief in Africa, and China is also an important trade partner, yet we are determined to re-balance this relationship towards greater reciprocity and greater fairer competition, a spirit that we are also cultivating with ASEAN members, with which we will continue to deepen our relationship," Michel said.

In June, European Commission President von der Leyen complained about the trade and investment imbalance between the sides, noting that China is the EU's second-biggest trade partner, while the EU is China's largest.

The sides also plan to speed up their bilateral investment agreement negotiations and sign a corresponding deal until the end of the year.