EU Communication With Third Countries Necessary to Curb Migration Via Belarus - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The European Union should significantly expand communication with third countries to curb the flow of migrations to the EU via Belarus, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"To date, the European external action service has been outreaching with 13 relevant partner countries but now our reach out have to be much more extended," Borrell told the European Parliament.