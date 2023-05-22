UrduPoint.com

EU Completes Initial Goal To Train 15,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Borrell

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 09:31 PM

EU Completes Initial Goal to Train 15,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Borrell

The European Union has completed its initial goal to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and will ready another 15,000 for combat by the end of 2023, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The European Union has completed its initial goal to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and will ready another 15,000 for combat by the end of 2023, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday.

"The European training mission has completed its initial goal of training 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and we will train another 15,000 by the end of the year," he told a press conference in Brussels after the foreign ministers' meeting.

The EU pledged in February to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of this year, following an initial goal of 15,000.

Russia has been warning countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia European Union Brussels February

Recent Stories

Axiom Private Crew With 2 Saudi Astronauts Arrives ..

Axiom Private Crew With 2 Saudi Astronauts Arrives at International Space Statio ..

16 minutes ago
 IOC Head Welcomes G7 Support for Sports Autonomy a ..

IOC Head Welcomes G7 Support for Sports Autonomy as Some Oppose Return of Russia ..

17 minutes ago
 China Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Statements ..

China Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Statements Made at G7 Summit

31 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Pardon Civil Rights Act ..

US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Pardon Civil Rights Activist Marcus Garvey - Letter

31 minutes ago
 Africa's Largest Oil Refinery Opens in Nigeria - R ..

Africa's Largest Oil Refinery Opens in Nigeria - Reports

31 minutes ago
 Over Half of Britons Believe Brexit Was Wrong Move ..

Over Half of Britons Believe Brexit Was Wrong Move - Poll

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.