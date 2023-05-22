EU Completes Initial Goal to Train 15,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Borrell

The European Union has completed its initial goal to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and will ready another 15,000 for combat by the end of 2023, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The European Union has completed its initial goal to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and will ready another 15,000 for combat by the end of 2023, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday.

"The European training mission has completed its initial goal of training 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and we will train another 15,000 by the end of the year," he told a press conference in Brussels after the foreign ministers' meeting.

The EU pledged in February to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of this year, following an initial goal of 15,000.

Russia has been warning countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.