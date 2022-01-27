UrduPoint.com

EU Concerned About Alleged Russian Mercenaries In Mali - Borrell

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 12:30 AM

EU Concerned About Alleged Russian Mercenaries in Mali - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The European Union is concerned about alleged Russian mercenaries who are said to be operating in Mali and endangering the country's civilian population, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Borrell received foreign ministers from Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad in Brussels and held bilateral discussions with each of his counterparts.

"In line with the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) declarations, I reiterated our significant concern following the now-demonstrated deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali and the very grave risks which this exposes the civilian population to.

These groups' methods are incompatible with our collective efforts to promote security and development," Borrell said in a statement made after the meetings.

The official also said that the EU was still engaged in the Sahel region and remains a reliable partner there. At the same time, he warned that local populations have urgent needs and impatience is growing, which poses a risk of terrorist movements exploiting them.

Russia has repeatedly denied the Western countries' allegations of being militarily present in various African countries. The Kremlin has specifically addressed the claim regarding Mali, saying there are no representatives of the Russian armed forces in that country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia European Union Brussels Mali Same Chad Mauritania Niger From

Recent Stories

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

7 minutes ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

7 minutes ago
 Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absen ..

Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absence from duty

7 minutes ago
 Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eas ..

Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eastern Europe

7 minutes ago
 CDC Reports Decrease of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitaliz ..

CDC Reports Decrease of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Over Previous Week - Di ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>