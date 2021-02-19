(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The European Union is concerned about Iran's actions in the nuclear sphere, the only way to stop the escalation is to return to the commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including the lifting of sanctions, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told Sputnik.

"The key concern for us are Iran's recent and upcoming nuclear developments. The only way to stop Iran's nuclear escalation is to bring the JCPOA back on track with nuclear commitments, as well as sanctions lifting," Stano said.

He added that the EU was focusing on meeting this challenge, as well as helping the United States to return to the deal.

"This is our focus, including to help facilitate the possible return of the US to the agreement," the spokesperson said.