UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Concerned About Iran's Actions, Calls For Return To JCPOA Commitments - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:03 PM

EU Concerned About Iran's Actions, Calls for Return to JCPOA Commitments - Spokesperson

The European Union is concerned about Iran's actions in the nuclear sphere, the only way to stop the escalation is to return to the commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including the lifting of sanctions, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The European Union is concerned about Iran's actions in the nuclear sphere, the only way to stop the escalation is to return to the commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including the lifting of sanctions, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told Sputnik.

"The key concern for us are Iran's recent and upcoming nuclear developments. The only way to stop Iran's nuclear escalation is to bring the JCPOA back on track with nuclear commitments, as well as sanctions lifting," Stano said.

He added that the EU was focusing on meeting this challenge, as well as helping the United States to return to the deal.

"This is our focus, including to help facilitate the possible return of the US to the agreement," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear European Union United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Over 50 Pilot Whales Die in Indonesia From Being S ..

2 minutes ago

DG PBC for focusing on issues like child abuse, he ..

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to promotion of agriculture sector, ..

2 minutes ago

US Ambassador in Moscow Unaware of US Allegedly Pr ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister urges G7 to 'move together' on g ..

4 minutes ago

Inter-provincial drug pusher arrested

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.