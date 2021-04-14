UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 10:12 PM

EU Concerned About Iran's Plans to Enrich Uranium to 60% - Spokesperson

The European Union is extremely concerned about Iran's plans to enrich uranium to 60 percent, not seeing convincing civilian justifications for this, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The European Union is extremely concerned about Iran's plans to enrich uranium to 60 percent, not seeing convincing civilian justifications for this, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Iran's announcement of its intention to begin enriching uranium to 60 percent is extremely worrisome from a nuclear non-proliferation perspective and against the spirit of the ongoing talks in Vienna. ... We urge Iran to reconsider its decision to enrich to 60 percent and continue its engagement within the Joint Commission framework," Stano said.

There is no credible or plausible civilian justification for such a decision, he noted.

"We continue to believe that diplomacy and a return to full JCPOA implementation is the only peaceful way forward to address concerns related to Iran's nuclear programme," the spokesperson also said.

Talks on JCPOA are expected to continue this week in Vienna, he said.

