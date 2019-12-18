EU Concerned About Limited Period to Sign Trade Agreement With UK After Brexit - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The European Union might not have enough time to negotiate a comprehensive trade agreement with the United Kingdom after its withdrawal from the EU, Valdis Dombrovskis, an executive vice president of the European Commission, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would amend the withdrawal agreement bill to prevent any extensions of the 11-month transitional period that will begin after the country leaves the EU on January 31.

"We expect swift ratification of Brexit agreement negotiated with the [UK] government, so we expect ratification in the parliament, which then paves way to the transition period and trade negotiations, and, indeed, we are voicing a concern that the period for negotiating trade agreement is going to be very limited, and it is, indeed, would be very problematic to held negotiations and reach agreement on comprehensive trade agreement," Dombrovskis said during a press conference.

On October 17, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The new Brexit draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop that was the main source of concern for opponents of the previous divorce agreement.

The deal, however, was met with strong resistance in the UK parliament, prompting a decision to hold a snap general election on December 12, which was decisively won by the Boris Johnson-led Conservative party that now has a mandate to withdraw the country from the EU.