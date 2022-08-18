UrduPoint.com

EU Concerned About Moscow, Beijing's Growing Influence In Latin America - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 03:00 PM

EU Concerned About Moscow, Beijing's Growing Influence in Latin America - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The European Union is concerned about the growing influence of Russia and China in Latin America and is preparing a set of countermeasures to regain its leading positions in the region, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Thursday, citing a document prepared by the EU diplomatic service and sent to the foreign ministers of EU countries.

The EU is worried about Russia and, especially, China gaining foothold in Latin America, a region that has been traditionally connected with the West by political and trade relations, the newspaper said, adding that Brussels is preparing a diplomatic and trade counteroffensive in 2023 to regain its positions.

The EU has neglected relations with Latin American countries for almost a decade and focused on other issues, including Libya, Syria and Ukraine, according to the document.

Meanwhile, China increased its investments 26 times starting in 2000-2020, with Beijing now being the first or second most important trading partner of Latin America and the Caribbean, displacing the EU and surpassing the United States in many countries, the document said.

Brussels already feels competition from Beijing and Moscow in terms of region`s support in multilateral international fora, it added.

According to the document, Brussels will try to expand its multilateral cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries by holding a summit during the EU Spanish presidency in the second half of 2023.

The European Commission will allocate 3.4 billion Euros ($3.5 billion) for cooperation with the region from 2021 to 2027, the document said, adding that these funds should be used strategically and with maximum impact.

Brussels is preparing an investment package that, relying on public and private capital, as well as loans, could attract 8 billion euros ($8.1 billion), the document said. Bolivia, Argentina and Chile, having 60% of lithium reserves, and Venezuela, Argentina and Brazil, having significant oil and gas reserves, can become useful partners, with no altruism taking place, the report said.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia China European Union Oil Brussels Beijing Argentina Brazil Bolivia Chile United States Libya Venezuela Turkish Lira Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

1 hour ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

2 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.