BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The European Union is worried about reports of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny being denied sleep and access to medical care, an EU foreign affairs spokeswoman said Friday.

"Concerned about reports that @Navalny is being denied access to medical care and subject to sleep deprivation," Nabila Massrali tweeted.

She said that the alleged behavior of the Russian prison authorities constituted a violation of Russia's obligations under the UN convention against torture and the European convention on human rights.

"EU continues to call for his immediate & unconditional release & full investigation into poisoning," Massrali added.

Navalny is serving a 3.5 year sentence on financial misconduct charges in a colony near Moscow. He went on hunger strike this week, saying he had been denied a visit by a doctor of his choice over acute back and leg pain.