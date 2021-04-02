UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Concerned About Navalny's Health Complaints - Spokeswoman

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 10:36 PM

EU Concerned About Navalny's Health Complaints - Spokeswoman

The European Union is worried about reports of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny being denied sleep and access to medical care, an EU foreign affairs spokeswoman said Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The European Union is worried about reports of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny being denied sleep and access to medical care, an EU foreign affairs spokeswoman said Friday.

"Concerned about reports that @Navalny is being denied access to medical care and subject to sleep deprivation," Nabila Massrali tweeted.

She said that the alleged behavior of the Russian prison authorities constituted a violation of Russia's obligations under the UN convention against torture and the European convention on human rights.

"EU continues to call for his immediate & unconditional release & full investigation into poisoning," Massrali added.

Navalny is serving a 3.5 year sentence on financial misconduct charges in a colony near Moscow. He went on hunger strike this week, saying he had been denied a visit by a doctor of his choice over acute back and leg pain.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia European Union Visit Doctor Opposition

Recent Stories

France's Total Evacuates All Personnel From Mozamb ..

43 minutes ago

Berlin Says Monitors Situation on Russia-Ukraine B ..

43 minutes ago

US Capitol on Lockdown Due to 'External Security T ..

43 minutes ago

Fully Vaccinated Americans Travel Within US Withou ..

43 minutes ago

US Congratulates New Niger President on Successful ..

1 hour ago

US Issues 'Wanted' Notice for Russian Business Dir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.