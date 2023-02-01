UrduPoint.com

EU Concerned About Rising Tensions Between North Macedonia, Bulgaria - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 12:09 AM

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday he was concerned about rising tensions between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday he was concerned about rising tensions between Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

"On the EU accession of North Macedonia, I am happy to see that the process is moving forward.

That's why I am always concerned when unnecessary difficulties appears. Recently, we have seen an escalation of tensions between North Macedonia and Bulgaria with incidents and provocations, we condemn the attack in Ohrid the same way the authorities in Skopje did," Borrell said at joint press conference with North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani ahead of the meeting in Brussels.

