BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The European Union is concerned with the situation on Ukraine's borders and the Russian military buildup and calls on Moscow to de-escalate, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The situation on the [Ukrainian] border, the Russian military buildup on the Ukrainian border is very concerning. There is more than 150,000 Russian troops amassing on the Ukrainian borders and in the Crimea. The risk of further escalation is evident. We have to commend Ukraine for its restrained response and we urge Russia to de-escalate, to defuse tensions," Borrell said at a briefing in Brussels following a video conference of EU foreign ministers.

He called on Russia to withdraw its troops from the borders, but did not answer the question where the information on the mass deployment comes from.

"The military deployment of Russian troops with all kinds of materials, deploying campaign hospitals, all kind of warfare has been continuing.

I cannot tell you where this figure [150,000] comes from, but it is my reference figure. It is the highest military deployment of Russian army on Ukrainian borders ever. It's clear it's a matter of great concern," he noted.

Borrell also stressed that the EU is committed to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We will continue supporting their efforts on the Normandy format. We also welcome increased diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity," he said, confirming that the EU will attend the Crimea Platform Summit set for August 23.

Russia has maintained that all troops movements are aimed at ensuring national security in response to NATO's own build-up near Russia's borders. Moscow has also repeatedly said it was not party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and stressed that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic process in compliance with international law.