EU Concerned About Tensions In Eastern Mediterranean - Merkel

Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:31 PM

EU Concerned About Tensions in Eastern Mediterranean - Merkel

The European Union is concerned about tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and expressed solidarity with Greece and Cyprus in connection with the violation of their rights, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a briefing in Berlin following an online meeting of EU leaders

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The European Union is concerned about tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and expressed solidarity with Greece and Cyprus in connection with the violation of their rights, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a briefing in Berlin following an online meeting of EU leaders.

"We expressed our common concern over the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean. All efforts must be made to de-escalate the situation, it is very dangerous.

We expressed solidarity with Greece and Cyprus, since we are talking about their rights. And we reiterated that on an extraordinary meeting in September, the European Council will deeply deal with our relations with Turkey," Merkel said.

She added that Germany "is in favor of a return to dialogue on controversial issues that relate to maritime boundaries." This dialogue between Greece and Turkey should be resumed, but "we will deal with it in depth in September," the chancellor said.

