The European Commission said on Wednesday it was concerned about Turkey's non-alignment with sanctions against Russia, since there is free circulation of goods within the EU-Turkey customs union

"Turkiye's continued policy of not aligning with restrictive measures against Russia is of concern due to the free circulation of products, including dual use goods, within the EU-Turkey Customs Union," the EU Commission said in a statement.

Turkey remains a key EU partner in critical areas of common interest, including migration, counterterrorism, economics, trade, energy, food security and transport, the statement read.

According to the EU Commission, Ankara facilitated dialogue between Russia and Ukraine and played a key role in the grain deal, although it also decided to expand trade and financial relations with Moscow.

Turkey repeatedly said that it did not want to be a part of sanctions pressure on Russia and preferred to stick to diplomacy on the Ukrainian issue.