EU Concerned as Thousands of Terrorism Convicts Set to Walk Free After Prison Terms End

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The European Union faces risks as thousands of people across the bloc convicted for terrorism offenses come to the end of their prison term and are being released, the European commissioner for the security union, Julian King, said on Wednesday.

"The jihadi threat has not gone away. It is still very actively propagated online. We still face a challenge from self-radicalized individuals. We face a challenge from those who have been prosecuted and locked up in prison for terrorist offenses over recent years coming to the end of their term and being released.

There are some thousands of such individuals in our prisons across Europe," King said at a press conference.

In addition, there is still a threat from foreign terrorist fighters returning from conflict zones in Syria and Iraq, according to King.

"There is no way that we can lower our guard," he concluded.

Back in summer, the commissioner said that the bloc was unaware of the whereabouts of some 2,500 militants who left Europe for middle East conflict zones.