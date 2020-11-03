UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Concerned By Political Tensions In Ivory Coast After Divisive Presidential Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:00 PM

EU Concerned by Political Tensions in Ivory Coast After Divisive Presidential Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The European Union on Tuesday expressed concerns over the political crisis in Ivory Coast caused by a controversial presidential election, the official results of which showed a landslide victory for long-term President Alassane Ouattara.

According to early results, Ouattara, who has been in office since 2011, has obtained nearly 95 percent in the October 31 vote. The campaign was accompanied by massive public protests over Ouattara's decision to run for a third presidential term. The protests against his candidature have been underway since late summer, claiming dozens of lives.

"The EU expresses its deep concern about the tensions, provocations and incitement to hatred that have prevailed and continue to persist in the country around this election. The violence that has caused the death of several people and injured many must be independently investigated so that justice can be delivered as soon as possible," the EU said in a statement.

The EU also said it noted "very wide disparities in the turnout rate in the different regions of the country" observed by special missions during the vote.

The European Union also said it was ready to support any interim and international initiative or efforts made towards defusing the tensions and "resuming dialogue" between parties.

The opposition leaders and presidential candidates Henri Konan Bedie and Pascal Affi N'Guessan both boycotted the Saturday ballot and called for mass rallies against Ouattara's candidature. They gained 1.66 percent and 0.99 percent of the vote, respectively and subsequently announced the formation of the transition authorities to counter Ouattara, whose candidacy and victory they refused to recognize.

The Western African country faces a violent escalation reminiscent of  the one in 2011, when a political crisis turned into a nationwide military conflict, resulting in some 3,000 casualties. The then internationally-recognized Ivorian President Ouattara was in clashes with Laurent Gbagbo, the country's president from 2000-2011, following a controversial presidential election in March 2011.

Related Topics

Election Injured Vote European Union Ivory Coast March October From Opposition

Recent Stories

Flag reflects concepts of unity, adherence to Unio ..

1 minute ago

Flag Day highlights solidarity, compassion of Emir ..

2 minutes ago

Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional tu ..

7 minutes ago

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to ch ..

38 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

47 minutes ago

UAE allocates AED35 million to people affected by ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.