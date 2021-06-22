UrduPoint.com
EU Concerned Over Delta Coronavirus Variant - Von Der Leyen

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 04:58 PM

The European Union is concerned over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, which was first detected in India, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday

"The Delta variant is of concern to us, it is significantly more contagious.

It is a matter of time before it becomes dominant. The good news is that we see that complete vaccination with mRNA vaccines provides complete and good protection against Delta strain, just like the AstraZeneca vector vaccine," von der Leyen said during a press conference.

