EU Concerned Over Incident At Natanz Nuclear Facility In Iran - Commission Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:35 PM

The European Union is concerned over the incident at the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran and considers it important to clarify the situation, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monda

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The European Union is concerned over the incident at the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran and considers it important to clarify the situation, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

On Sunday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported that the Natanz facility had suffered an incident involving its electricity distribution network.

AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi described the incident as "nuclear terrorism."

"The EU is aware of this incident, we are very concerned about this information. It is necessary to clarify what happened. We reject any action that could weaken or neutralize efforts to resolve the Iranian problem. It is necessary to clarify all the circumstances of this incident," Stano said during a press conference, adding that its "important to get facts first" and then decide on the next steps.

