EU Concerned Over Russian Wine Law - EU Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The European Union is very concerned over Russia's new legislation on alcoholic beverages, EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said on Thursday, adding that consumers in Russia will feel negative consequences.

Under the new law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreign champagne producers must label their products as "sparkling wine" in the Russian market.

The diplomat believes that the new law will to a shortage of European products in Russian stores, and will cost Russian consumers some $600,000 a year.