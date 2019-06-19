EU Concerned Over Worsening Political Situation in Venezuela - High Representative

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The European Union said on Tuesday that it was concerned over the worsening political situation in Venezuela and that it would intensify its outreach efforts in order to help the South American country resolve the conflict.

"The EU stresses its serious concern over the worsening political and humanitarian situation in Venezuela. ... It is intensifying its outreach initiatives also through the International Contact Group and the recently appointed Special Advisor," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

Mogherini added that the European Union would continue to monitor the situation and stood ready to use all appropriate measures in reacting to developments in Venezuela.

In May, Mogherini said that the EU-led International Contact Group on Venezuela agreed on the need to establish contacts with Cuba, China and Russia as well as with the Lima Group and Caribbean Community countries, to help create an environment to resolve the political crisis in the Latin American country.

Venezuela has suffered from political crisis since late January, when the country's US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself to be interim president in a bid to oust incumbent President Nicolas Maduro.

The political crisis has been compounded by the concurrent economic crisis as the United States imposed several rounds of sanctions against Venezuela.