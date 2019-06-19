UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Concerned Over Worsening Political Situation In Venezuela - High Representative

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:41 AM

EU Concerned Over Worsening Political Situation in Venezuela - High Representative

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The European Union said on Tuesday that it was concerned over the worsening political situation in Venezuela and that it would intensify its outreach efforts in order to help the South American country resolve the conflict.

"The EU stresses its serious concern over the worsening political and humanitarian situation in Venezuela. ... It is intensifying its outreach initiatives also through the International Contact Group and the recently appointed Special Advisor," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

Mogherini added that the European Union would continue to monitor the situation and stood ready to use all appropriate measures in reacting to developments in Venezuela.

In May, Mogherini said that the EU-led International Contact Group on Venezuela agreed on the need to establish contacts with Cuba, China and Russia as well as with the Lima Group and Caribbean Community countries, to help create an environment to resolve the political crisis in the Latin American country.

Venezuela has suffered from political crisis since late January, when the country's US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself to be interim president in a bid to oust incumbent President Nicolas Maduro.

The political crisis has been compounded by the concurrent economic crisis as the United States imposed several rounds of sanctions against Venezuela.

Related Topics

Russia China European Union Lima United States Cuba Venezuela January May All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

2 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

1 hour ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

1 hour ago

US to Keep Increasing Pressure on Cuba Until It St ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.