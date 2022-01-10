UrduPoint.com

EU Condemns Airstrikes On Refugee Camp In Ethiopia's Tigray - Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 03:50 PM

EU Condemns Airstrikes on Refugee Camp in Ethiopia's Tigray - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The European Union calls on all parties of the Tigray conflict to respect the international humanitarian law and condemns airstrikes targeting a refugee camp, Janez Lenarcic, the EU commissioner for crisis management, said on Monday.

Last week, over 50 people were killed in the airstrike on the refugee camp in Ethiopia's Tigray region, according to humanitarian organizations and rebels.

"️Civilians, including children, as well as civilian infrastructure continue to be the victims of the #Tigray conflict, most recently due to airstrikes that hit a refugee camp. This is totally unacceptable. I urge all parties to the conflict to strictly respect #IHL. #NotATarget," Lenarcic tweeted.

