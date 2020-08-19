EU Condemns Attempted Coup in Mali - Foreign Policy Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The European Union condemns attempted coup in Mali, calling for a solution to controversial issues via dialogue, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

The Mali mutiny began at a military base near the capital on Bamako. The rebels already announced the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

"The European Union condemns the attempted coup in Mali and rejects any unconstitutional change," Borrell said in a statement.

The coup cannot resolve deep social and political crisis that Mali has been facing in recent months, he said.

He added that the EU, together with the international community, the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union and the UN, is calling on the parties to the conflict in Mali to dialogue.

"A constitutional solution, in accordance with the principles of fundamental law and international law and human rights, is the only way to avoid destabilization not only in Mali, but in the entire region," Borrell stressed.

According to the diplomat, the EU continues to clarify the situation in order to take further action together with the international community.