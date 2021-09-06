EU condemns Belarus for jailing protest leader

The European Union on Monday condemned the sentencing of Belarus' most prominent protest figures as a blatant violation of human rights and demanded their immediate and unconditional release

Brussels, Sept 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The European Union on Monday condemned the sentencing of Belarus' most prominent protest figures as a blatant violation of human rights and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

"The EU deplores the continuous blatant disrespect by the Minsk regime of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Belarus," an EU foreign policy spokesperson said in a statement.