BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The European Union has condemned on Tuesday the decision of a Belarusian court to give harsh sentences to Sergei Tikhanovsky and five other opposition figures on charges of incitement to riot.

The husband of fugitive former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was given 18 years behind bars. Other sentences vary from 14 to 18 years in prison. Tikhanovsky's lawyer told Sputnik that he will appeal.

"These sentences are yet more examples of unfounded charges against Belarusian citizens who have exercised their right of expression and called for free and fair elections. These sentences are part of the ongoing brutal and systematic repression of all independent voices in Belarus," the EU foreign office said in a statement.

Brussels noted it was ready to adopt new sanctions against Belarus "over flagrant violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms by the Minsk regime." It further demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners in Belarus.

Tikhanovsky, a popular opposition blogger, planned to run against Belarusian long-time incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 2020 presidential election but was arrested before the vote. Lukashenko's victory sparked mass protests.