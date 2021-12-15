UrduPoint.com

EU Condemns Belarusian Court's Sentences To Tikhanovsky, Opposition Activists

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

EU Condemns Belarusian Court's Sentences to Tikhanovsky, Opposition Activists

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The European Union has condemned on Tuesday the decision of a Belarusian court to give harsh sentences to Sergei Tikhanovsky and five other opposition figures on charges of incitement to riot.

The husband of fugitive former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was given 18 years behind bars. Other sentences vary from 14 to 18 years in prison. Tikhanovsky's lawyer told Sputnik that he will appeal.

"These sentences are yet more examples of unfounded charges against Belarusian citizens who have exercised their right of expression and called for free and fair elections. These sentences are part of the ongoing brutal and systematic repression of all independent voices in Belarus," the EU foreign office said in a statement.

Brussels noted it was ready to adopt new sanctions against Belarus "over flagrant violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms by the Minsk regime." It further demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners in Belarus.

Tikhanovsky, a popular opposition blogger, planned to run against Belarusian long-time incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 2020 presidential election but was arrested before the vote. Lukashenko's victory sparked mass protests.

Related Topics

Election Foreign Office Vote European Union Minsk Belarus August 2020 All From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zaye ..

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zayed

2 hours ago
 Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination ..

Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination Against COVID - WHO Chief

1 hour ago
 Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen refo ..

Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen reforms

1 hour ago
 Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases ..

Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases

1 hour ago
 Bridging digital divide essential for global trans ..

Bridging digital divide essential for global transition: Munir Akram

1 hour ago
 UN Calls on Houthis to Grant Immediate Access to S ..

UN Calls on Houthis to Grant Immediate Access to Staff Detained in Yemen - Offic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.