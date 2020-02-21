EU Condemns Dissolution of Major Opposition Party in Thailand

The European Union has called the top Thai court's decision to dissolve Future Forward, an opposition party that came third in last year's election, as a setback for political pluralism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The European Union has called the top Thai court's decision to dissolve Future Forward, an opposition party that came third in last year's election, as a setback for political pluralism.

"Dissolving political parties or banning Members of Parliament runs counter to the process of restoring pluralism initiated last year. Political space in Thailand should remain open," a spokesman for the EU external action service said in a statement.

The party, which is critical of the powerful Thai military, was found guilty on Friday of receiving an illegal donation from its founder, a wealthy businessman, despite him arguing it was a loan.

He has been banned from politics for 10 years.

The EU insisted that elected Future Forward legislators should continue fulfilling their parliamentary mandates and offered its government to deepen bilateral engagement on a range of issues, including fundamental freedoms and democratic pluralism.