UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Condemns Dissolution Of Major Opposition Party In Thailand

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:15 PM

EU Condemns Dissolution of Major Opposition Party in Thailand

The European Union has called the top Thai court's decision to dissolve Future Forward, an opposition party that came third in last year's election, as a setback for political pluralism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The European Union has called the top Thai court's decision to dissolve Future Forward, an opposition party that came third in last year's election, as a setback for political pluralism.

"Dissolving political parties or banning Members of Parliament runs counter to the process of restoring pluralism initiated last year. Political space in Thailand should remain open," a spokesman for the EU external action service said in a statement.

The party, which is critical of the powerful Thai military, was found guilty on Friday of receiving an illegal donation from its founder, a wealthy businessman, despite him arguing it was a loan.

He has been banned from politics for 10 years.

The EU insisted that elected Future Forward legislators should continue fulfilling their parliamentary mandates and offered its government to deepen bilateral engagement on a range of issues, including fundamental freedoms and democratic pluralism.

Related Topics

Election Loan Thailand Parliament European Union From Government Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits two Emirati citizens in A ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister optimistic about peace, stability i ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Appeals for Additional $500Mln to Meet Ne ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Warns of Conflict in Idlib With 'Unpredic ..

7 minutes ago

'Ehsaas' programme to benefit 1.4m people, more in ..

7 minutes ago

Ukrainian Court Authorizes Compulsory Delivery of ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.