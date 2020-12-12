UrduPoint.com
EU Condemns Execution Of Iran Dissident

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 10:07 PM

The European Union on Saturday condemned in the "strongest terms" Iran's execution of Ruhollah Zam, a former opposition figure convicted of involvement in 2017 protests

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The European Union on Saturday condemned in the "strongest terms" Iran's execution of Ruhollah Zam, a former opposition figure convicted of involvement in 2017 protests.

"The European Union condemns this act in the strongest terms and recalls once again its irrevocable opposition to the use of capital punishment under any circumstances," said a statement from the EU's External Action Service.

