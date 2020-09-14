EU Condemns Execution of Murder-Convicted Athlete Navid Afkari in Iran

The European Union has condemned the execution of 27-year-old renowned wrestling athlete Navid Afkari in Iran for allegedly murdering an Iranian security officer during the 2018 protests, the EU External Action said in a statement attributable to the spokesperson on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The European Union has condemned the execution of 27-year-old renowned wrestling athlete Navid Afkari in Iran for allegedly murdering an Iranian security officer during the 2018 protests, the EU External Action said in a statement attributable to the spokesperson on Monday.

Navid had been in custody since September 2018 before being executed by hanging this past Saturday.

"The European Union condemns this execution in the strongest terms," the statement read.

The spokesperson emphasized that human rights were a "central feature" of the EU's engagement with Iran, vowing Brussels' commitment to "continue to engage" with Iranian authorities on this and other relevant cases.

"The European Union is opposed to the death penalty under all circumstances and cases with no exception.

It is a cruel and inhumane punishment, which fails to act as a deterrent and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity," the statement read.

Many prominent politicians and rights activists from around the world urged the Iranian government to not execute the young athlete while he was still alive. The execution triggered a broad international outcry.

According to Iranian authorities, Afkari confessed to the murder while in custody. His family later claimed that the confession was forced out of him by torture. The family of the murdered security agent, Hasan Turkman, reportedly refused to replace the death penalty by restitution for Afkari.