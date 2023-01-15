UrduPoint.com

EU Condemns Execution Of UK-Iranian Dual Citizen Akbari In Iran - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 06:50 PM

EU Condemns Execution of UK-Iranian Dual Citizen Akbari in Iran - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned in a statement on Sunday the execution of UK-Iranian dual citizen Alireza Akbari, who was sentenced to death in Iran for espionage.

On Saturday, Iranian media reported that Akbari, a former Iranian deputy defense minister and chief of a political think tank, was executed on charges of spying on behalf of the UK intelligence.

"The European Union condemns in the strongest terms the execution in Iran of Iranian-British national Alireza Akbari and recalls yet again its strong opposition against the application of capital punishment in any circumstance," the statement said.

Borrell also called on the Iranian authorities to refrain from carrying out executions in the future and abolish capital punishment.

