Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:43 PM

EU Condemns Houthi Cross-Border Attacks From Yemen to Saudi Arabia - European Commission

The European Union condemns cross-border attacks from Yemen to Saudi Arabia carried out by Houthi rebels, the European Commission's spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The European Union condemns cross-border attacks from Yemen to Saudi Arabia carried out by Houthi rebels, the European Commission's spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the Houthi drone attack on the international airport in Abha, the capital of Saudi Arabia's Asir Region, injured at least eight people.

"We have seen reports of increased military activity in the area of Marib in Yemen and this part week has the Huthi attacks on a a military base in Al Anat and against Abha international airport in Saudi Arabia which lead to civilian casualties. We as EU we condemn these cross border attacks that endanger civil aviation, deepen regional insecurity and they undermine efforts to end the Yemeni crisis," Stano told a press briefing.

