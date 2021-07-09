MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The European Parliament adopted on Thursday a resolution strongly condemning Hungary's anti-LGBT law, which has entered into force the previous day, for violating the EU values, principles, and law.

The legislation banning the distribution of content portraying homosexuality and gender change at schools has gone into effect in the country on Wednesday despite mounting criticism from the EU.

"In a resolution, adopted with 459 in favour 147 against, and 58 abstentions on Thursday, MEPs describe the Hungarian law as being in clear breach of fundamental rights enshrined in the EU Charter of fundamental rights, the Treaties and EU internal market legislation," the official statement read.

European lawmakers further stressed that the new legislation was not an isolated incident, but "another intentional and premeditated example of the gradual dismantling of fundamental rights in Hungary.

" They noted that state-sponsored anti-LGBT campaigns have been used by the government for political censorship and are part of a broader agenda to "break down democracy and the rule of law, including media freedom" in the country.

The parliament urged the European Commission to launch an infringement procedure and use all tools at its disposal to pressure Hungary to abandon its stance. Among the proposed measures were penalties for non-compliance and using the Rule of Law Conditionality Regulation to reduce budget allocations to Hungary until it complies with democratic values.

Under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Hungary has introduced several laws targeting the LGBT community, including preventing same-sex couples from adopting children and banning people from legally changing their gender.