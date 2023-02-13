The European Union has condemned the Israeli government's decision to legalize nine Israeli settlements in the West Bank and called for more efforts to achieve a long-lasting crisis settlement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

On Sunday, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that nine new Israeli settlements in the West Bank had been legalized following a cabinet meeting on national security affairs.

"Again yesterday the Israeli government announced the legalization under Israeli law of nine settlement outputs and I condemn this decision," Borrell said at a joint press conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Brussels.

Borrell stressed that it is necessary to seek a long-lasting peace settlement between Israel and Palestine.

Israeli media reported in late January that the country's government was discussing a series of steps that could facilitate the issuance of permits for the construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The government's plan reportedly includes approving the construction of 18,000 new housing units in the coming months, as well as the creation of a separate entity to approve the construction of non-residential complexes.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and has been constructing settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.