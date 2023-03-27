UrduPoint.com

EU Condemns Myanmar Army's Actions Against Its Own Citizens - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The European Union has condemned the actions by the Myanmar armed forces against the country's citizens, EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Monday, stressing that any army's Primary duty is "to protect its citizens."

"Myanmar: On Armed Forces Day, recalls that the main duty of any army is to protect its citizens. The EU condemns the atrocities committed by the Myanmar military against its own people & calls for restoring stability and democracy with legitimate civilian rule in Myanmar," Stano said on Twitter.

In Myanmar, March 27 is Armed Forces Day, which marks the anniversary of the beginning of the army's uprising against the occupying Japanese forces in 1945.

The country, then called Burma, gained independence from British colonial rule in 1948, and for most of the intervening years it has been ruled by a succession of military governments.

In February 2021, the military seized power in Myanmar using a constitutional mechanism for transferring powers in an emergency situation. The military's actions sparked major civil unrest which resulted in an estimated 1,500 casualties, with more than 12,000 people arrested and 500,000 people internally displaced. Since then, the humanitarian situation in the country has been deteriorating, with millions of people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

