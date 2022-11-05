EU condemns N.Korea missiles, urges 'united response'

The EU on Saturday condemned North Korea's flurry of "illegal" missile launches and called for a global "resolute and united response," including the full weight of UN sanctions

The bloc viewed the "unprecedented" number of missiles fired -- including an intercontinental ballistic missile and short-range ballistic missiles -- as "a dangerous escalation" by Pyongyang, said an EU statement issued by its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"The EU calls on all UN Member States, especially Members of the UN Security Council, to ensure the full implementation of sanctions to prevent the DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea -- North Korea's formal name) from procuring materials, knowledge and finance that support its illegal weapons programmes," it said.

The statement said: "The unprecedented number of DPRK ballistic missiles launched in 2022 represents an alarming illustration of its intention to continue undermining the global non-proliferation regime.

"This poses a grave threat to all nations and undermines international and regional peace and security." The EU stressed that North Korea's actions "cannot and will never confer upon it the status of a nuclear-weapon State" under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, "or any other special status in this regard".

It reiterated its demand that North Korea "cease its aggressive and destabilising actions, respect international law and resume dialogue with all relevant parties".

The EU also underlined its "full solidarity" with Japan and South Korea.