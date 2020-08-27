UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Condemns Prosecution Of Belarus Opposition Council

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:11 PM

EU condemns prosecution of Belarus opposition council

The European Union and ambassadors of its member states in Belarus on Thursday condemned a crackdown on opposition leaders seeking new elections after a disputed vote this month

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The European Union and ambassadors of its member states in Belarus on Thursday condemned a crackdown on opposition leaders seeking new elections after a disputed vote this month.

Allies of exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya formed the Coordination Council to oversee the peaceful transition of power after strongman Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term in August 9 elections that critics said were rigged.

The 65-year-old authoritarian leader ordered a criminal probe into the opposition's attempts to "seize power" and several of the council presidium's members have been detained or summoned for questioning.

"The European diplomats emphasised that prosecution of Coordination Council members on grounds presented by the authorities is unacceptable," a joint statement said.

"Belarusians are asking for an open dialogue with their own authorities about the future of their country." The presidium's most prominent member, Nobel Prize-winning author and outspoken government critic Svetlana Alexievich, was questioned by investigators on Wednesday.

She told reporters she had refused to answer any questions and said the group's activities were completely legal.

Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Council and aide of Tikhanovskaya, was summoned by authorities for questioning on Thursday. Former culture minister and diplomat Pavel Latushko was also questioned this week.

Two of its members have been handed 10-day terms in police detention for organising unsanctioned rallies and disobeying law enforcement orders.

Related Topics

Police Vote European Union Belarus August Criminals Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reshuffles boards of Dubai Rac ..

14 minutes ago

UAE went beyond appreciating women to empowering t ..

14 minutes ago

CPEC Chairman announces 1100 jobs

28 minutes ago

Lukashenko Claims 3Mln People Attended Protests in ..

3 minutes ago

EU Commission Signs Contract With AstraZeneca for ..

3 minutes ago

Algeria president hails ceasefire in war-tore Liby ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.