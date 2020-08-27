EU condemns prosecution of Belarus opposition council

The European Union and ambassadors of its member states in Belarus on Thursday condemned a crackdown on opposition leaders seeking new elections after a disputed vote this month

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The European Union and ambassadors of its member states in Belarus on Thursday condemned a crackdown on opposition leaders seeking new elections after a disputed vote this month.

Allies of exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya formed the Coordination Council to oversee the peaceful transition of power after strongman Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term in August 9 elections that critics said were rigged.

The 65-year-old authoritarian leader ordered a criminal probe into the opposition's attempts to "seize power" and several of the council presidium's members have been detained or summoned for questioning.

"The European diplomats emphasised that prosecution of Coordination Council members on grounds presented by the authorities is unacceptable," a joint statement said.

"Belarusians are asking for an open dialogue with their own authorities about the future of their country." The presidium's most prominent member, Nobel Prize-winning author and outspoken government critic Svetlana Alexievich, was questioned by investigators on Wednesday.

She told reporters she had refused to answer any questions and said the group's activities were completely legal.

Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Council and aide of Tikhanovskaya, was summoned by authorities for questioning on Thursday. Former culture minister and diplomat Pavel Latushko was also questioned this week.

Two of its members have been handed 10-day terms in police detention for organising unsanctioned rallies and disobeying law enforcement orders.