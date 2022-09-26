The European Union condemns Monday's school shooting in Russia's city of Izhevsk, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The European Union condemns Monday's school shooting in Russia's city of Izhevsk, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said.

On Monday morning, former student Artem Kazantsev opened fire in school No. 88 in the city of Izhevsk and then committed suicide.

"EU condemns the shooting at a school in Izhevsk and expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims of today's tragic event," Stano tweeted.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the attacker was wearing a T-shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava.

The head of the Udmurt Republic, Alexander Brechalov, said that Kazantsev, born in 1988, suffered from a neuropsychiatric disorder.

Earlier in the day, the committee told Sputnik that the death toll in a school shooting has risen to 15, including 11 schoolchildren, and another 24 people have been injured with 22 of them being children.

Mourning has been declared in the republic.