EU Condemns Turkey 'provocations' In Eastern Med

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 06:59 PM

EU condemns Turkey 'provocations' in eastern Med

EU chief Charles Michel on Friday condemned "unilateral actions and provocations" by Turkey in the Mediterranean where it is locked in a standoff over energy resources with Greece and Cyprus

EU chief Charles Michel on Friday condemned "unilateral actions and provocations" by Turkey in the Mediterranean where it is locked in a standoff over energy resources with Greece and Cyprus.

European leaders discussed the dispute at a summit in Brussels, after Turkey sent a research ship back to contested waters in defiance of international calls to withdraw.

More Stories From World

