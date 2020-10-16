EU condemns Turkey 'provocations' in eastern Med

EU chief Charles Michel on Friday condemned "unilateral actions and provocations" by Turkey in the Mediterranean where it is locked in a standoff over energy resources with Greece and Cyprus

European leaders discussed the dispute at a summit in Brussels, after Turkey sent a research ship back to contested waters in defiance of international calls to withdraw.