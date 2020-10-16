UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Condemns Turkey 'provocations' In Eastern Med

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:25 PM

EU condemns Turkey 'provocations' in eastern Med

EU leaders on Friday condemned "unilateral actions and provocations" by Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean, where it is locked in a standoff over energy resources with Greece and Cyprus

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :EU leaders on Friday condemned "unilateral actions and provocations" by Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean, where it is locked in a standoff over energy resources with Greece and Cyprus.

European leaders discussed the dispute at a summit in Brussels, after Turkey sent a research ship back to contested waters in defiance of international calls to withdraw.

The European Union "deplores renewed unilateral and provocative actions by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, including recent exploratory activities," the 27 leaders said in their summit communique.

They urged Turkey to reverse its recent activity and reiterated their "full solidarity" with EU members Greece and Cyprus.

"We agreed that the recent unilateral measures taken by Turkey, which are of course provocative, are now increasing tensions again instead of easing them," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"I think this is very regrettable, but it is also not necessary. We should work on the positive aspects of our agenda." EU leaders had a lengthy discussion of their relations with Ankara at a summit just two weeks ago, but Athens and Nicosia put grievances over Turkish energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean back on the agenda.

After a similar row in August, Ankara has redeployed the research ship Oruc Reis to strategic waters between Cyprus and the Greek islands of Crete and Kastellorizo.

The United States and Germany, both NATO allies of Greece and Turkey, have labelled the gas exploration mission a "provocation" and urged Ankara to recall the ship.

But despite the leaders' strong rhetoric in their statement, EU Council President Charles Michel said there would be no change to the strategy agreed at the last summit.

Under this plan, the EU will closely monitor Turkey's actions in the eastern Mediterranean and decide on possible action at a summit in December.

The bloc has warned Turkey that all options are on the table, including sanctions. Since it has no armed forces, military action is not an option.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has strongly supported Greece, even to the extent of holding joint war games in the Mediterranean as a show of strength, said Europe was ready to talk to Ankara.

But he warned "we will not concede anything to these provocations".

Related Topics

NATO Europe Turkey German European Union Germany Brussels Nicosia Athens Ankara United States Cyprus Greece Angela Merkel August December Gas All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lauded for preserving rare Arab docu ..

1 hour ago

Baku Not Planning to Move Karabakh Conflict to Arm ..

4 minutes ago

Japan's Government Creates YouTube Channel Devoted ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister inaugurates five initiatives to ens ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court disposes of petitions against al ..

4 minutes ago

Covid-19: Weekly infections explode in Europe

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.