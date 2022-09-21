EU Condemns Upcoming Referendums in Donbas, Will Not Recognize Results - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The European Union strongly condemns and will not recognize the results of upcoming self-determination referendums in Donbas and other regions, as the popular vote would allegedly violate Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"The European Union strongly condemns these planned illegal 'referenda' which go against the legal and democratically elected Ukrainian authorities, are in violation of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in blatant breach of international law. The results of such actions will be null and void and would not be recognised by the EU and its Member States," Borrell said in a statement.

The statement also said that Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved "in these 'referenda' and other violations of international law in Ukraine will be held accountable, and additional restrictive measures against Russia would be considered.

"

On Tuesday, the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR. LPR) as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.